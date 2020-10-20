Citing high risk for COVID, schools remain virtual

Lowndes County Schools will remain virtual for the second nine weeks of the semester.

Superintendent Jason Burroughs made the tough decision because of Lowndes County’s COVID-19 numbers.

“We received COVID-19 data for the month of September,” Burroughs said. “The county was very high risk.”

Comparatively, Lowndes County’s risks the following days were:

● Sept. 4: very high

● Sept. 11: high

● Sept. 18: very high

● Sept. 25: very high

● Oct. 2: very high

“The risk is very high,” Burroughs said. “We think it’s much safer for the kids.”

The superintendent also made the decision by comparing surveys taken by parents and teachers regarding sending students to in-person classes.

Burroughs’ decision wasn’t made lightly.

“Our children learn best face to face,” Burroughs concluded. “However, we have to consider the risk factor. Hopefully, we can get our students back on campus in January.”