Local schools see slight decline in enrollment

BY ANDREW EDWARDS

Lowndes County Schools saw a slight decline in student enrollment this year.

Each year, school systems are required to submit enrollment numbers that record average daily membership (ADM) or daily enrollment.

Those numbers, which are gathered based on attendance the first 20 days after Labor Day, are used to determine the level of funding for a system, which includes teacher salaries for the following budget year.

Overall, Lowndes County Schools has a system enrollment of 1,238 students, which is down from 1,337 last year.

The total ADM for Lowndes County over the last six years have shown a downward trend:

2019-2020: 1,337

2018-2020: 1,391

2017-2018: 1,493

2016-2017: 1,565

2015-2016: 1,595

2014-2015: 1,618.

Schools included in these numbers include: Central Elementary, Central Hight, Fort Deposit Elementary, Hayneville Middle School, Jackson Steele Elementary School; Lowndes Middle School; Calhoun School.