Rebels defeat Lakeside, 30-20 at home

BY ANDREW EDWARDS

The Lowndes Academy Rebels gritted out a win against Lakeside School this past Friday night in a 30-20 victory.

After a slow start for both teams, LAHS WR Jackson Self punched the ball into the endzone on a 5-yard run, putting the rebels up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

LHS would cut the deficit to 8-6 in the first quarter and would ultimately take a 14-8 lead into the half.

Lowndes would return the favor midway through the 3rd with a short touchdown run of their own, giving them a 16-14 lead.

LHS would score again, putting the them up 20-16. However, this would be the last time that the chiefs would score.

LA would reel off 10 straight points to secure the victory, in part due to their clutch defense down the stretch.

Rebels QB Colby Briggs would finish with 131 yards passing, 1 interception and 1 touchdown.

RB Jackson Self had 17 carries for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was named player of the game.

WR Jackson Floyd finished with 1 reception for 45 yards and a touchdown.

LA (2-6) will try to continue their winning ways this weekend against Coosa Valley Academy (0-8).

Lakeside School (3-4) will try to end their 3 game losing streak against Banks Academy (0-7).