Register for 4-H Friday online event set for Oct. 23

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Calling all Alabama 4-H members! Alabama 4-H is partnering with the Auburn University College of Agriculture for 4-H Friday on Ag Hill. This event is a virtual experience and is set for October 23.

Molly Gregg, assistant director of Alabama 4-H, is excited to share this opportunity with Alabama 4-H young people.

“We are thankful for our strong partnership with Auburn’s College of Agriculture and to be able to share possibilities for the future with Alabama 4-H’ers,” Gregg said.

Registration

The virtual event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and will give youth the opportunity to tour Auburn’s Ag Hill online explore majors learn about academic resources and scholarship opportunitiesvirtually visit research and teaching units

To register, visit AUB.IE/TIGER-FRIDAY. Participants may choose to virtually tour either the Equine Performance Center, the E.W. Shell Fisheries Center, the Biosystems Engineering Facility, the Miller Poultry Research and Education Center, or the Paterson Greenhouse Complex.