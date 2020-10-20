Sorority sisters celebrate the election of Davison-Boone

Jacqulyn Davison-Boone made history recentlywhen she was elected mayor of the Town of Fort Deposit. Davison-Boone will be the first Black woman to serve as mayor of the town. Since 2017, a record number of Black women have run for and won mayorships.

In a social media post, Davison-Boone said the she is humbled by the support that she has been given and she vowed to service with dignity. “I will always work on a foundation of respectable values—honesty, integrity, and transparency,” she said.

To help celebrate this major accomplishment, Davison-Boone’s sorority sisters surprised her recently with a drive through congratulatory parade on the campus of Lowndes Middle School; Davison-Boone is a dedicated and respected educator at the school.

Lowndes Middle School principal, Tito Baker, and fellow educator, Shantavia Fair, were eager to assist with making the school’s campus accessible for the parade. Both spoke highly of Davison-Boone’s dedication to her students and to the town of Fort Deposit. “She goes out of her way to help people”, said Fair.

Davison-Boone’s sorority sisters are excited to see how her leadership transforms the Town of Fort Deposit, as they have seen firsthand her love for and dedication to her community. In addition to teaching at Lowndes Middle, Davison-Boone is actively working to make sure citizens all over the county know the importance of completing the 2020 Census. She also uses her social media platforms to make sure parents are kept abreast of any changes to the Lowndes County Public Schools’ virtual learning provisions. This parade was the held to show Davison-Boone that her sisters stand with and support her in all of these efforts.