Calendar of Events for the week of November 13, 2020

FRIDAY,

NOVEMBER 13

Conference Call Prayer event, 8 p.m., You can also make a prayer request on the call as well as a private inbox request after the call. The call in number is 425-436- 6329 and the access code is 553649#. Sponsored by Cloverhill Baptist Church.

Saturday,

November 14

Turkey giveaway, 10 a.m. until all turkeys are given away. Event will be held at the Hayneville Square.

Fall Alabama Bull Sale-2020, Mid-State Stockyard, Letohatchee, Starts at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY,

NOVEMBER 15

SUNDAY SERVICE, 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Woods Chapel Christian Church Ministries, Gordonville.

Saturday,

November 21

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL, 5 p.m., in honor of Sheriff Big John Williams, Hayneville Square.

SUNDAY,

NOVEMBER 22

TURKEY FEST, the inaugural event is sponsored by the Mosses Police Department and will be given away from 2- 4 p.m., at 1 Mosses Park Circle. First come, first served.