Lowndes Academy ends season with 41-2 loss

BY LEE PEACOCK

Sparta Academy’s varsity football team, led by head coach Arlton Hudson, punched their ticket for the semifinal round of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Class A state playoffs by beating Lowndes Academy, 41-2, Friday night at Stuart-McGehee Field in Evergreen.

Sparta, the No. 2 seed in Region 2, improved to 7-3 with the win, while Lowndes, the No. 3 team in Region 1, finished the season with a 5-7 overall record.

Against Lowndes Academy on Friday night, Sparta drew first blood with 11:45 to go in the second quarter when Parker Spears completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Anderson. Logan Bozeman kicked the extra point, and Sparta led, 7-0.

Sparta struck again with 4:33 left in the first half when Spears threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Pate. Bozeman tacked on the extra point, and Sparta led, 14-0.

Sparta scored again just 29 seconds later when Braxton Lee intercepted a Lowndes pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. Bozeman added the extra point, extending Sparta’s lead to 21-0.

After Spears ran for 95 yards on Sparta’s next offensive possession, the play got called back due to a holding penalty, which resulted in the ball being spotted on the 2-1/2 yard line. On the next play, with just 1:14 left in the half, Lowndes got their only points of the game when they tackled a Sparta ball carrier in the end zone for a safety, leaving the score 21-2 at the half.

Parker ignited the second-half scoring with a 57-yard touchdown run with 4:08 left in the third quarter. Bozeman kicked the extra point, and Sparta led, 28-2.

Sparta struck again with 10:29 left in the game when Blair Hanks hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Spears. Sparta missed the extra point, but enjoyed a comfortable 34-2 lead.

Sparta’s final touchdown came on an 11-yard scoring run by Jake Jeter, who crossed the goal line with 5:43 left in the game. Bozeman hit the extra point, and the Warriors went on to win 41-2.