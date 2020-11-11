Obituaries for the week of November 12, 2020

Clara Betty Bowen

Clara Betty Bowen, age 82 of Fort Deposit, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. Graveside services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Gayle Woodard officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Bowen is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Chelma Bowen; five sons; three daughters; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Headrick

Jacqueline “Jackie” Headrick passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born in Lowdnes County, Alabama on October 5, 1930 to the late Lester Arnold Headrick and the late Anna Lee Roberts Headrick. She was a former medical transcriptionist with Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma. Jackie was known and loved by many as a gentle woman with a quiet spirit and a big heart. The true reach and influence of her life is known only by the One whom she loved most – Jesus, her Faithful Father and Bridegroom of 90 years. She is survived by her children, Debbie and Gary; grandchildren, Amber, Hannah, Krista, Tyler, Ben, and Stephen; and a brother, James. She is preceded in death by a husband, Richard Fiester; children, LuAnn and Randy; her parents, Lester and Anna Lee; and brother, Ted. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Selma Funeral Home Chapel. Private family graveside followed in Pineview Memory Gardens. The family received friends on Tuesday from 1:30 – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.