Sheriff, probate judge team up for turkey giveaway

The Lowndes County Sheriff and Probate Judge have teamed up for a turkey giveaway this weekend on the Hayneville Square.

Probate Judge LaShandra Myrick said they are finalizing the count on how many turkeys they will have to give away on Saturday morning.

The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until all the turkeys are given away.

It will be a first come, first served basis and one turkey will be given per family.

Myrick said they have some volunteers scheduled to help with the giveaway, but anyone who wishes to volunteer, their help would be appreciated.

Myrick said the challenges that 2020 has brought is the reason she and Sheriff Christopher West came up with the joint project.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us,” she said. “So many people have been without work because of the pandemic and have had to face obstacles in life like never before, and we just wanted to do something to help ease their loads and bring some joy to the citizens of Lowndes County.”

West said that Lowndes County has always struggled economically, educationally and in regards to employment.

“Families have always struggled,” he said.

He said he learned this when he came to work in Lowndes County.

“You can tell an obvious difference in Lowndes County and other areas,” he said.

West said that during his daily dealing with Lowndes County residents and talking with them, he has the opportunity to visit them inside their homes, where they share stories of struggle with him.

“There might not even be any food in the homes,” he said. “This was our opportunity to do something for the citizens. It was actually Judge Myrick’s idea.”

To fund the turkeys, West was able to find an anonymous donor who pledged $5,000 toward the turkeys.

West gave all the credit to God for providing a way for turkeys to be purchased.