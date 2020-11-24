Lanier defeats Central 61-35

BY ANDREW EDWARDS

Last Thursday’s basketball game against Lanier was not the result that Central Hayneville head coach Brain Coleman wanted to see from his guys. The Lions fell 61-35 in the contest.

“We got outplayed, it was as simple as that,” Coleman said.

It was a sound defeat for a Lions’ squad that just came off a nice win against Wilcox Central just two days before.

The game started very badly for Central as they found themselves down 15-0 in the blink of an eye. However, they were able to rip off 10 straight points to cut the lead down to five before entering the second quarter.

Lanier extended their lead in the second, outscoring the Lions 23-14 – but it was the third quarter that ultimately lost the game for Central.

The Lions would be outscored 18-4 in a quarter where no one was able to get any momentum going at all.

Central would gain more points in the 4th, but only by a margin of two as they outscored Lanier 7-5.

Central fell to 1-1 with the loss, and they won’t be able stay down for long. Their next opponent will be a rematch against Lanier on Dec. 3.