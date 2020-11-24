Mosses PD partners with CrimeStoppers

The Mosses Police Department has partnered with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

That means that residents in Mosses may not use CrimeStoppers to report crime-related information.

The MPD and Central Alabama Crimestoppers inked a deal in August.

CACS will help the MPD by providing resources, training and other services to the department.

Those who wish to utilize the service, may call CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 215-STOP or call 1-833-AL1-STOP.

There is also an online component at www.215stop.com.

For more info, contact the Mosses Police Department at 563-9141.