Blaze claims venue on Hwy. 29 near Hayneville

Firefighters for a blaze Tuesday night at a venue on Hwy. 21 near Hayneville.

The structure was a complete loss.

Burkville Fire Chief Dustin Casey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Casey said firefighters were called to the scene on Hwy. 21 just before Fredrick Douglas, around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

He said they fought the fire until around midnight.

Burkville and Catoma fire departments both responded to the fire.

“I was told that it was not necessarily a club but a building that people would rent out for events,” he said.