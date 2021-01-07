expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Alabama Department of Public Health, Medicaid Agency, Attorney General issue warning on scams claiming to offer COVID-19 testing, vaccines

By Kendra Majors

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency are receiving reports of citizens being contacted at their homes for the purpose of being offered COVID-19 vaccinations at home. In addition, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency are contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Attorney General Steve Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free in-home COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact.

The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to ConstituentAffairs@AlabamaAG.gov.

More News

New business coming to Hayneville soon

Sheriff’s office receives new vehicles

2021 goals: Mayor hopes to clean up town, develop interstate

Federal student aid programs can help pay college costs

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Records

  • Latest Obits