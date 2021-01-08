2021 goals: Mayor hopes to clean up town, develop interstate

Top priorities for the town of Fort Deposit in 2021 include cleaning up the city, repaving some streets and hopefully developing the area near the interstate.

Mayor Jacqulyn Davison-Boone said her top priority for her town of just shy of 1,200 residents is to cleanup the city.

“Fort Deposit has so much potential. We can all work together and make that happen,” she said. “We want to do a city-wide cleanup, and get the town cleaned up and make it more inviting.”

Davison-Boone said she currently has city road crews working to cleanup the streets and the sidewalks so that it will be more easy to maintain.

“I’ve tried to connect with some of the business owners to schedule a meeting with them to see what we can do to partner with them to cleanup around their areas,” she said. “However, that hasn’t happened yet.”

Next, Davison-Boone said the city has applied for funding through the Rebuild Alabama Act and is awaiting word on whether or not they will receive the funding.

If awarded, a repaving project will begin for North and South Pollard Streets, Jones and Old Calhoun Road. The total mileage is 1.5 miles for North and South Pollard Street, a half-mile for Jones Street and a half-mile for Old Calhoun Road.

Additionally, Davison-Boone said the town wants to work to on economic development in 2021.

“We just want to build up that area toward the interstate,” she said.

Some projects are in the works, but nothing has been finalized in that area.