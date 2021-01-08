New business coming to Hayneville soon

BY DAAIYAH LATHAM

A new business is coming to Hayneville at the end of the month.

Jimmy L. Brown Jr., founder, and wife Jessica Brown, co-Founder store, which will open at the end of January will include health guidelines such as social distancing and mandatory masks.

Small businesses were on a rollercoaster in 2020 due to the pandemic. The world does not know when the pandemic may end, but businesses surviving the pandemic can plan to maintain sales and their business.

Proactively planning for the year 2021 can make or break businesses.

The former Water and Sewer technician for the town of Hayneville is also the owner of 24-Hour Vending and Brown’s Ribs N More.

Brown has been a business owner since 2012 and said he knows about all the ups and downs that come with being a business owner.

“The pandemic has crippled us a little bit. We have three kids—all in virtual school and legal things,” said Jimmy. “It’s been tough because of all the obstacles but it is going to be beautiful, I can see it already.”

Double Watch Apparel is geared toward men, women, kids, and teens.

Brown also said, “one of my main focuses are the kids of Hayneville. They don’t really have a safety net.”

Brown plans to start a comfortable and safe organization for the kids.

The pair, originally from Florida, has started delivery to show customers the “vision” before opening.

“It’s like no other apparel, clothing line. We will have imported fabrics and promotional T-shirts.”

By the end of the month, the brand will be including the T-shirts. Depending on the day, they can be available for full price or locals may purchase the T-shirt by donation.

Due to the pandemic, Brown discussed how they are seeking funding from the community and government.

Brown mentioned for the upcoming year, he wants to create jobs and get more people involved.

Another plan is to maintain good customer service, delivery services may be slower than usual. They will keep customers informed on delays.

“It’s one of the most anticipated clothing lines… we have more plans for Hayneville and all of Lowndes County.”

The plan is to expand for the upcoming business by networking and advertising.

“By the end of this month we intend on, going all out, 100 percent.”

The business is hiring seamstresses, tailors, graphic designers, etc.

Currently, they are available for delivery.

Visit their store location on 422 Old Letohatchee Rd.

For more information call (334)662-9993 or (813)424-1586.