Do you have unclaimed property in Alabama? Check and see

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 10 – have unclaimed property. February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day and there has never been a better time to search for your lost or forgotten money.

Currently, State Treasurer John McMillan’s office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. These assets may be in the form of cash, stock, bonds, insurance benefits or even valuables from safe deposit boxes. These assets are turned over to the state each year by businesses and financial institutions that lose contact with the owners.

During the 2020 fiscal year alone, the Alabama State Treasurer’s Office returned over $36 million to rightful owners and their heirs.

“Our office diligently works to identify, notify and pay the owners of these properties as simply and quickly as possible,” said State Treasurer John McMillan. “ Our work is even more important now, during the pandemic and economic hardships when every penny counts.”

You may search Alabama’s unclaimed property database at https://alabama.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/. If you find your name on the list, it is free to submit a claim along with your documentation proving ownership.

For more information or assistance with a claim call (888) 844-8400. Alabama Unclaimed Property Returned $36 Million in 2020