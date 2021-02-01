Sheriff West issues apology to Hayneville police chief

It’s been said that true public safety requires a collaboration between law enforcement and the community, but it also requires collaboration among law enforcement.

Nearly two Saturdays ago, I received a call to the Hayneville QV store.

It wound up that a little girl – 10 years old – was the potential victim of sex trafficking and we were able to foil that attempt, thankfully.

Everything happened so fast. I talked to District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lowndes County Department of Human Resources, the Department of Homeland Security and the parents of the little girl.

But what I failed to do was talk to Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell.

I want to issue a public apology to the chief, the city council, the mayor and the citizens of Hayneville for not notifying him at the time.

We were not trying to look over or disrespect anyone.

It was simply us trying to take care of the situation in a very fast timeframe.

We all want Lowndes County to be a safer place and we are all working together.

I will take sole responsibility for the chief not knowing.

Our objective was simply to keep the victim safe and get her home to her parents.

We are stronger together!

Sincerely,

Christopher S. West, sheriff of Lowndes County, Alabama.