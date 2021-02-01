Students and parents should take FAFSA verification seriously

The federal government requires many students who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to verify information reported on the FAFSA, according to KHEAA–Alabama. In many cases, their parents will also have to provide information. Students requiring verification are chosen by the U.S. Department of Education.

KHEAA–Alabama advises students and parents to take the verification process very seriously. Students chosen for verification must complete the process before they can receive any financial aid. As soon as they are contacted, they should provide any information that is required. Putting it off will only lead to frustration if the process isn’t finished when classes are ready to start.

Colleges may do the verification themselves, or they may contract with an agency to handle the process. KHEAA provides verification services to over 30 schools, including several in Alabama.

