Calhoun Tigers play their way to Birmingham

Defending Class 2A State Champion Calhoun secures their place at state with a 66-47 win over Thorsby Friday afternoon at Garrett Coliseum in front of the largest crowd of the week.

JD Davison, the state’s reigning Mr. Basketball, gave the crowd an amazing game with his explosive speed and effortless slam-dunks, six to be exact.

“You have to start off fast. This is tournament time so if anyone can come out harder than you, they’ll win,” Davidson said.

Davison had 19 points, 11 assists and four rebounds throughout the game. The win was truly a team effort as all the starting players scored double figures.

Calhoun focused on defense. Thorsby had 22 turnovers including eight steals from Calhoun’s Davison. Thorsby’s Rebels increased their efforts in the fourth quarter but were unable to close the points gap.

Calhoun will head to Birmingham Wednesday, March 3. The Tigers will play Midfield at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.