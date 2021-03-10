expand
March 10, 2021

Fort Deposit to require masks into June

By Evan Justice

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday issued her 23rd supplemental emergency proclamation extending the Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement.

Ivey announced that individuals will be required to continue to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with others.

The order is extended until 5 p.m., on Friday, April 9.

The town of Fort Deposit will continue to require masks inside the town hall through at least June.
Mayor Jacqulyn Boone said was in favor of continuing this policy until more people were able to receive the vaccination.

Councilman William Steiner said he felt it was too early to lift the mask requirement.

Boone said they would revisit the issue in May or June.

In other business:
• The council appointed Max Conway to the water board:
• Leased the landfill to Lee Steiner for $3,500 a year

