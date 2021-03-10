OCAP office in need of repair

Lowndes County’s OCAP is housed in the old county health department, and the roof is in need of repair.

Catha Patterson of OCAP requested that the Lowndes County Commission repair the building at Monday’s commission meeting.

Administrator Jackie Thomas said the commission was looking into getting a contractor to give estimates on that project and a few others.

“We are trying to also find some grant money,” Thomas said.

Patterson said some work was done to the roof about six or seven years ago.

“They have come and looked at it,” she said.

She said that portions of the wall fall every day.

“Water sits on the floor when it rains,” Patterson said. “We have to put old clothes or something on the floor to soak up the water.”

There are also water pouches in the wall.

OCAP put $483,773 back into Lowndes County last year, helping residents with things such as emergency food and shelter, the low-income home energy assistance program, weatherization, and more. In 2019, the organization put $415,921 into the county.

The organization is constantly helping those in need in the county.

Anyone who would like to donate money to help fix the roof can call the commission office at 548-2331.