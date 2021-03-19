Fort Deposit to hold egg hunt

The town of Fort Deposit is working to gather donations for its first Community Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held at Fort Deposit Community Park and festivities will begin at 3 p.m.

Town Clerk Lydia Jordan said volunteers are needed to help make the event a success.

Additionally, they will need donations – either monetary or items.

“We are asking for donations,” she said. “We need hot dogs, Capri Suns or Kool Aid Jammers, several golden eggs, decorated eggs, chips, prizes, tablecloths, bubble wands, charcoal and starter, aluminum foil and condiments.”

Jordan said all donations need to be turned in at city hall by April 1.

Locals are invited to attend the event.

Fort Deposit Jacqulyn Boone said this is just another way to promote the youth in the community, which was one of her promises when she ran for mayor of her hometown.

“I am very excited about the new vision for Fort Deposit,” she said. “ I’m excited about coming together and making things happen for our youth and the betterment of the community. The youth is our future for a better tomorrow. “