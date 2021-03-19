expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Students win at EXERT

By Staff Reports

Published 1:53 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

Three Lowndes County students recently placed first in the fourth annual EXERT youth competition.

EXERT stands for Extension, Education and Research Track.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Shamirria Rudolph, a ninth grader, Keishunna Walker, an 11th grader and Shar’daiji Harris, a ninth grader places in the scholar bowl.

The event is sponsored by Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program.

The girls are students at Central High School and Stacey Woodley.

To participate in the scholar bowl competition, competed in two rounds of Jeopardy, then a lightning round and a final question.

Shameka Baker, principal of Lowndes County Career Technical Center, said she was extremely proud of the three girls.

More News

Students win at EXERT

Fort Deposit to hold egg hunt

TEBI partners with LCPS for Book Buddy program

In-person instruction offered in April

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Records

  • Latest Obits