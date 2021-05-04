Disabled American Vets chapter opens in Hayneville

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 100 office is officially open. The DAV chapter is located 205 East Tuskeena Street in Hayneville, AL.

Made up of a staff of volunteer veterans, the DAV is a non-profit organization whose mission is to “empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity”.

On top of their mission to aid our current and past veterans lead high quality lives, the Disabled American Veterans promises to never leave a veteran behind.

Dedicated to building better lives for disabled veterans and their families, the DAV offers a wide range of services that that include the following:

Helping returning veterans transition back to civilian life by linking them with services that address their physical, emotional and financial needs

Educating the public about needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Providing free, professional assistance to veterans of all generations in obtaining VA and other government benefits

As of 2020, the DAV helped our veterans earn more than 23 million in benefits.

Anyone interested in learning more about how the DAV serves our veterans or how to volunteer to assist veterans in their local community should visit the DAV website at www.dav.org.