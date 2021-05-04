Lowndes Academy student recieves Space Camp scholarship

Lowndes Academy’s Will Brasell was recently selected to attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

The scholarship, which allowed Brasell to attend the camp, was presented by the Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama (SALSA) program.

The program, which is funded by the Alabama State Legislature awards a male and female student between the ages of 12 to 14 from every legislative district in Alabama a scholarship to attend a special session of Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville Alabama. A full scholarship cover tuition, room and meals for summer six-day weeklong.

During their weeklong Space Academy program, students will learn the history of the space program, learn to work together as a team to solve complex problems using STEM concepts and critical thinking, learn to train like an astronaut using authentic simulators, and embark on their own simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars.

Applicants who applied for the scholarship were required to fill out their application online. The application required students to design and describe a mission patch that highlights the applicant’s achievements, goals and inspirations, submit a science project that follows following the scientific method or the engineering design process, and write an essay.