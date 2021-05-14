Local food bank delivers for Mother’s Day

Over a thousand boxes of food were prepared and ready, given away the day before Mother’s Day last week.

Several volunteers, including Bishop Roger Bryant, Cassidy Neamon, Tammy Neamon, and Dennis Neamon, worked hard to distribute the boxes to needy families. Southside Shepherd Church also had volunteers that came by to help in the food distribution. The food boxes consisted of two types of meats, vegetables, fruit, and dairy and weighed approximately 30 lbs. each.

Harvest Tyme is a local food bank located on Airport Road in Fort Deposit, founded by Dr. Debbie Bryant and Bishop Roger two years ago. The main building is over 46,000 square feet, along with two other additional structures.

“Mr. Kelley, the property owner, told Dr. Bryant that if they were creating jobs, he would donate the building, and he did,” said Tammy Neamon, director of operations. “We discovered two other food giveaways were going on in Hayneville, so we thought we should deliver ours. We service a lot of elderly people, so we were more than happy to be able to bring it for them,” she added.

Harvest Tyme has recently partnered with Lowndes County schools, involving the students in preparing food for those in need.

“A big focus for us is teaching the younger generation about farming and agriculture. The children are the future of agriculture, and we want to make them interested and for them to understand the importance of it,” said Neamon.

Soon, Harvest Tyme has plans for a chicken coop and raised bed farming.

“We’re always looking for donations and volunteers,” Neamon said.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating or volunteering at Harvest Tyme, you can find more information at harvesttymefoodministries.com.