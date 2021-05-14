Raise Your Voice Rally to be held May 17

A “Raise Your Voice Rally” is being held on the state capital’s steps on May 17. The rally will begin at 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to participate in a peaceful demonstration. The following is from Rebecca Rogers, a founding member of Focus on America, and a organizer of this rally:

The Alabama state motto is “We dare defend our rights”.

Please join Focus on America, Alabama Medical Freedom Alliance,

concerned parents, grandparents, and citizens for a peaceful gathering

on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol, Monday, May 17, 2021.

Our elected officials have failed and refused to uphold their sworn duty

to put the interest of individuals in Alabama over big special interest

groups in 2020 and 2021. Our complicit Governor, Lt. Governor,

representatives, and senators have done little to nothing to protect our

Constitutional liberties to peacefully assemble or engage in commerce

during unconstitutional COVID-19 lockdowns. At a time when vaccine

passports and mandates are a serious concern to the citizens of Alabama,

our leaders within our legislative branch chose to block debate and

votes on the more than nine vaccine related bills filed this session.

It is time we took a stand against legislation that threatens our rights

to live as free Americans. Join us on the Capitol steps in Montgomery at

2 p.m. on Monday, May 17 for the RAISE YOUR VOICE RALLY and show these

unavailing representatives that we will no longer tolerate or ignore

their blatant disrespect of duty and oath to upholding our liberties.

We stand firm in our right to assemble peacefully, bear arms, and

protect our right to bodily autonomy. Neither unethical “vaccine

passports” or mandatory vaccines will be tolerated by free Alabamians.

We will no longer depend on feeble public servants to protect our rights

against a despotic state. Patriotism flows through our veins and fuels

our convictions. We fear no tyranny.

Join us on the 17th to protect beautiful Alabama, the rich liberties she

supports, and demand our voices be heard!