Summer Food Program feeding children this summer

SFSP advertisement poster_flyer ( Updated 2021) Lowndes County Public Schools have started the Summer Food Service Program, which provides free meals to all children who are 18 or younger, and does not pertain to only summer students. Students attending a school based summer program will have the meals served, on site, Monday through Thursdays. Any other students may have their parents pick up breakfast and lunch at any Lowndes County public school between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m For any questions or information, please contact Kenneth Fair (334) 548-2131, Edna Goldsmith (334) 548-2184. You can also write to Lowndes County Middle School, 80 Commerce Street, Hayneville, AL 36040