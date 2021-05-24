4-H virtual fishing contest seeking best youth fishermen 

The Alabama 4-H foundations’ second annual virtual freshwater fishing contest will begin in just a few days.

The statewide contest, which begins May 28 and ends June 7, will be open to children ages nine to 18. Participants do not have to be a 4-H member to participate.

The competition will consist of two age divisions and four separate categories that participants can enter.

Contest categories are bass, bream, catfish, and crappies. Children ages nine to 13 will compete in the junior division, while children ages 14 to 18 will compete in the senior division.

Entry into the contest consists of fishing in Alabama freshwater between May 28 and June 7 and measuring and photographing the biggest fish caught. Participants will then be required to submit an online entry form to complete their submission. Last year’s event drew in nearly 100 participants.

Submitted photographs must include the child, their fish, the contest code AL4H2021, and the total length of the fish. Length must be measured from the tip of the snout to the end of the tail fin using a measuring tape or a measuring board.

Only one entry per child is allowed.

First, second, and third-place recognition for each category will be recognized.

Caden Jacks, who caught the biggest bass in last year’s senior division, won the grand prize drawing at the end of the competition. His prize was a brand new Tactacam Fish-I camera.

For more information about the contest, visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/268881361629599/?ref=newsfeed.