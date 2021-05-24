Rebecca Cross Perry age 61, a resident of Fort Deposit, AL, died Tuesday, May 18, at her residence.

Rebecca’s funeral services were held on Friday, May 21, in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Coker and Reverend Dennis Carlson officiating.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Cecil B. Cross, Jr, grandparents, Blanche and Fred R. Brown, Fannie, and Cecil B. Cross.

Furthermore, Rebecca’s sons, Randall Tyler Perry of Montgomery, AL; Devin Nicholas Perry of Denver, CO; mother, Freida B. Cross of Fort Deposit, AL; brother, Cecil B. Cross, III. (Trey) and his wife Kimberly of Montgomery, AL, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins survive her.