Man wanted for questioning in murder investigation

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in their search for a man wanted for questioning in homicide of Mattaniah Dotson.

Dotson’s body was found by a utility worker at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 37 behind a transformer on May 26, 2021. Dotson disappeared for one week prior to the discovery.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Samuel Terrell Williams was the last person seen with Dotson. Investigators say they are only looking to question Williams regarding the case.

Although he is only wanted for questioning in this case, Williams was charged with one count of attempted murder in 2016 after shooting a man in the back of the head.

Williams last known address is on Strathmore Drive in Montgomery.

As it is still an ongoing investigation, little information about the case has been released.

Anyone with information related to Williams location are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.