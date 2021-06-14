Alabama 4-H and Home Depot host gardening contest 

The Alabama 4-H foundation recently announced that Home Depot, in partnership with the Alabama 4-H foundation will sponsor a summer gardening project contest for 4-H members in Lowndes County.

Gardening kits will be provided by Home Depot and will include three vegetable plants, potting soil, a pair of garden gloves and fertilizer. Participants will be responsible for obtaining three 5-gallon containers for the plants.

The focus of the contest will be learning to garden and incorporating fresh vegetables into family meals while maintaining a gardening journal.

The project will start on June 24 and will end in August.

Prizes for the contest include a Home Depot beginners garden kit and a $20 Home Depot gift card that will be awarded to the top three finishers.

An orientation meeting will be scheduled for parents and youth participants prior to the pick-up date to discuss contest rules and other requirements.

To participate in the contest, current 4-H youth members need to sign up by June 18. Sign up can be completed by visiting https://v2.4honline.com, contacting the Lowndes County extension office at 334-548-2315, or by contacting LaKisha King at 334-368-1653.