Phi Kappa Phi inducts Ellis

Wilson Ellis from Letohatchee, Ala. has been inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Ellis is a student at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is one of the oldest and most selective collegiate honor society, founded in 1897. The society initiates around 30,000 members each year across the nation.

Membership is by invitation only and requires approval of each chapter. A student must be in the top 10 percent as a senior, or top 7.5 percent as a junior, to be eligible to join.

Congratulations to Ellis on his accomplishment.