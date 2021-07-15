Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Plans to Host 2nd Annual Caregiver Summit 

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Caregiver Support Program (CSP) will host the 2nd Annual Caregiver Summit on August 3, 2021 from 8am-12pm. The Caregiver Summit will be held both in person in our Building 4 Auditorium and available virtually via Microsoft Teams.

The theme of this year’s Caregiver Summit is “Inclusive Care: Empowering & Engaging Caregivers as Partners in Care”. Presentations will include representatives from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, National Caregiving Alliance, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, University of Alabama School of Social Work, Alabama Chapter- Alzheimer’s Association.

“The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support and services,” said Kristi Hill, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center’s General Caregiver Support Coordinator. “Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran and helping Veterans live to their fullest potential.”

This is a free event, but registration is required.

Registration: Email Kristen.hill4@va.gov or call 205-554-2000 ext. 3144.

The Tuscaloosa VA anticipates offering a total of 4 Continuing Education Credits (CEU) through joint accreditation for ACCME, ANCC, APA, ASWB, ASHA and CDR.

Learn more about the VA Caregiver Support National Program by visiting www.caregiver.va.gov or contact your care team.